'Bridalplasty' Contestant Suspect Confesses to Murder

EXCLUSIVE

The man who is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Lisa Marie Naegle, the former "Bridalplasty" contestant, has confessed to murdering her ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Our sources say Jackie Jerome Rogers has told cops he killed Naegle and her body is buried in his backyard near Inglewood, CA.

We're told Rogers will be officially booked for murder late Tuesday.

The L.A. County Coroner has sent a "sort team" to Rogers' home to recover the body.

As we reported, the case cracked wide open Monday night after Lisa Marie's family confronted Rogers and caught him in a lie. He claimed he left her at a bar early Sunday morning, but surveillance video shows she got in his SUV at 2:18 AM.