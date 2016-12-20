Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott City National Sues ... The Way Up Is Simple: Pay Us Back!!!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took out a big loan from a big bank, and now Rich Uncle Pennybags has come to collect ... according to a new lawsuit.

City National just sued the couple, claiming they took out a $400k loan in 2012, only to default. The bank says they currently have an open tab of around $188K.

Another interesting tidbit ... City National wants an extra $17k that Tori allegedly overdrew from her checking account.

We've reached out to Tori and Dean for comment ... so far, no word back.