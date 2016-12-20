EXCLUSIVE
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took out a big loan from a big bank, and now Rich Uncle Pennybags has come to collect ... according to a new lawsuit.
City National just sued the couple, claiming they took out a $400k loan in 2012, only to default. The bank says they currently have an open tab of around $188K.
Another interesting tidbit ... City National wants an extra $17k that Tori allegedly overdrew from her checking account.
We've reached out to Tori and Dean for comment ... so far, no word back.