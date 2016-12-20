Urijah Faber Says Paige VanZant's No Fraud ... But She Needs to Get Better (VIDEO)

Urijah Faber Paige VanZant Is No Fraud ... But She Needs to Get Better

EXCLUSIVE

Paige VanZant is no bitch -- and just because she got beat up this weekend doesn't mean she won't come back and dominate in 2017 ... so says her friend and training teammate, Urijah Faber.

VanZant got rocked by Michelle Waterson at UFC on FOX 22 this weekend -- and there's some talk that the "Dancing with The Stars" alum has been focusing too much on Hollywood ... and not enough on fighting.

But Faber says that's a bunch of crap ... saying he's blown away by how VanZant balances the UFC and other opportunities ... and says she's such a hard worker, there's no reason she can't keep it up.

He does say Paige needs to make some "improvements" if she wants to dominate moving forward -- but he's 100% confident she can do it.