Bob Stoops Says Joe Mixon's Punishment Wasn't Enough (VIDEO)

Bob Stoops Joe Mixon's Punishment Wasn't Enough

Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops says looking back ... the punishment he dished out to Joe Mixon wasn't enough -- but he strongly felt the running back deserved a 2nd chance.

Stoops spoke about Mixon for the first time since the violent footage surfaced last week showing Joe striking a female student in the face. Stoops says he felt trying to rehabilitate Mixon was a better route than booting him from the program.

"Fault me if believing that an 18 year old, without [a] prior violent situation whatsoever, in an altercation and had the wrong and horrible response that he did ... that he might have an opportunity moving forward to redeem himself, improve from it, grow from it and someday possibly be forgiven."

Stoops says when he sat down with school officials to decide Mixon's punishment 2 and a half years ago, the punishment (suspending him from the team for 1 year) felt "significant."

Now, Stoops says, "2 and a half years later it's fair to say it isn't enough."

Stoops says things have changed since the 2014 incident -- and now when it comes to domestic violence, "the only thing that's ever acceptable anymore is dismissal."