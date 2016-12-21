Lisa Marie Naegle Pictured with Murder Suspect Hours Before Death

12/21/2016 7:36 AM PST
1221-Lisa-Marie-Naegle-primary-tmz-1Lisa Marie Naegle posed with the man who we're told confessed to killing her ... just hours before he allegedly took a hammer to her head and beat her with it repeatedly.

TMZ obtained this photo of Lisa Marie with Jackie Jerome Rogers at Alpine Village ... a party venue in Torrance, CA. The pic was taken at 12:04 AM Sunday. Exactly 2 hours and 14 minutes later, they drove off in Rogers' SUV and not long after that, he allegedly bludgeoned her to death after she ended their affair.

1221-Lisa-Marie-Naegle-tmz-sub-2This pic was shot at 12:16 AM ... you see the former "Bridalplasty" contestant with drink in hand enjoying a performance by Too Short.  

TMZ broke the story ... Rogers confessed to cops after Lisa Marie's family confronted him with surveillance video showing the 2 of them leaving together Sunday at 2:18 AM.

Her naked body was discovered Tuesday ... buried in Rogers' backyard.

