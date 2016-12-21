Richard Sherman to Reporter: 'I'll Ruin Your Career!'

Breaking News

Richard Sherman vowed to single-handedly ruin a reporter's career Tuesday -- seriously -- all because the guy asked a question the Seahawks star didn't like.

It all went down right after Sherman wrapped up a news conference -- in which 710 ESPN Seattle reporter Jim Moore had asked Sherman about criticism of the team's offensive coordinator.

Sherman didn't like the question ... and as he was leaving the conference, he went up to Moore and said, "I'll ruin your career."

Moore replied, "You'll ruin my career? How are you going to do that?"

Sherman: "I'll make sure you don't get your media pass anymore."

Moore: "Is that right?"

Sherman: "Yes it is."

Sherman later apologized on Twitter saying, "I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun."