Duke's Grayson Allen SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY After Tripping Another Player

Breaking News

Duke basketball star Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely by coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping another opposing player Wednesday night ... at least the 3rd such incident in his college career.

Grayson flipped out on the bench after tripping Elon University player Steven Santa Ana in the first half of the game. It seemed Grayson had an emotional breakdown on the bench and was crying during the postgame interviews.

Now, Coach K has issued a statement on the situation ... describing Allen's punishment.

"We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night's game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incideent was unacceptable and inexcusable."

"He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny."

"As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time."