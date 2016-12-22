TMZ

Leonard Fournette Flaunts Pro Level Swag With Iced Out Rolex (PHOTO)

Leonard Fournette Pro Level Swag ... Iced Out Rolex

12/22/2016 2:55 PM PST

1222-fournette-watch-instagramCollege Smollege ... Leonard Fournette is showing the entire world exactly why he left LSU -- for the finer things in life like insanely expensive iced out Rolexes.

Fournette showed off his Rolex President on his Instagram with a caption that read "motivation for the young boys to keep grinding" (or to sit out bowl games).

We did a little research ... retail starts around $30k for the base watch plus another $5k to $10k for the diamonds. One L.A. jeweler says the watch could go for up to $50k on the "high high side."

Not bad for a guy who technically doesn't have a job yet (thanks, Jay Z!).

