Leonard Fournette Flaunts Pro Level Swag With Iced Out Rolex (PHOTO)

Leonard Fournette Pro Level Swag ... Iced Out Rolex

College Smollege ... Leonard Fournette is showing the entire world exactly why he left LSU -- for the finer things in life like insanely expensive iced out Rolexes.

Fournette showed off his Rolex President on his Instagram with a caption that read "motivation for the young boys to keep grinding" (or to sit out bowl games).

We did a little research ... retail starts around $30k for the base watch plus another $5k to $10k for the diamonds. One L.A. jeweler says the watch could go for up to $50k on the "high high side."

Not bad for a guy who technically doesn't have a job yet (thanks, Jay Z!).