Milo Ventimiglia Drops Big 'This is Us' Clue

EXCLUSIVE

Milo Ventimiglia -- who plays the dad in "This is Us" -- says his character is on the show for the long haul, even though he's long dead.

We got Milo jumping on his chopper in Bev Hills after a meal at La Scala ... undeterred by the rain.

The awesome actor revealed the 2 fake dads and one real one he admires.