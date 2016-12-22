Russell Wilson Surprises Linemen ... TVs For Everyone!!! (VIDEO)

Russell Wilson Surprises Linemen ... TVs For Everyone!!

Santa Claus is about 5'11" ... 215 lbs ... and sometimes rocks a Jheri curl -- because Russell Wilson just hooked up his offensive linemen with some pretty sick holiday gifts!

The Seattle Seahawks QB snuck into the locker room and put a brand new 55" Samsung Curved UHD TV (retails for $800) in front of all of their lockers.

The scene was captured by Kam Chancellor -- who said, "Must be nice. O-line getting TVs for Christmas."

Wilson says he also bought the whole team first class plane tickets ... destination, wherever they wanna go.

"You're a good quarterback, Russ. I don't care what they say."