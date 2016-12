Farrah Abraham Reality TV Played a Part in Valerie Fairman's Death

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham didn't mince words when it came to dolling out blame for Valerie Fairman's death ... and "16 and Pregnant" fell right in Farrah's crosshairs.

Farrah -- a former "16 and Pregnant" star herself -- was at Headquarter's Gentleman's Club in NYC where our photog asks her pointblank if the show and the fame played a role in Valerie's death.

Check out the vid ... Farrah says the show is now toxic.

As we reported ... Valerie died Wednesday from an apparent overdose.