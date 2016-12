George Lopez I Might Hate Trump, But ... You Don't Go Off On Ivanka Like That!

George Lopez is no Trump supporter, but he thinks it's BS that Ivanka was harassed on JetBlue.

We got the comedian Thursday at LAX, where he threw shade at the passenger who went ham on the First Daughter at JFK Thursday and got kicked off the plane.

We broke the story ... attorney Dan Goldstein was escorted off the plane with baby in hand.

All jokes -- and politics -- aside ... George has some serious thoughts about respect.