George Lopez Roasts Tiger Woods and Trump 'Just a Couple of White Dudes Playin Golf'

EXCLUSIVE

How does George Lopez feel about Tiger Woods reportedly hitting the links with Donald Trump on Friday?

"That's just a couple of white dudes playing golf."

Lopez broke down the situation -- saying everyone knows that "all the golfers are republicans" ... therefore Tiger voted for Trump and it doesn't really surprise him.

George also recounts the time he golfed with Trump -- and once again accused the President-elect of hardcore cheaterism.