Eagles' Joe Walsh We're All Scared of Getting 'Twittered' by Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Walsh thinks there's fear in Hollywood over Donald Trump's Twitter rants, and not so much over fan backlash.

We got Joe and his wife at LAX Friday and the famous Eagle will not perform at the inauguration ... so insists his wife. But Joe definitely thinks entertainers are running for cover when it comes to the Prez-elect.