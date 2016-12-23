Miles Teller Truck Flips in Bad Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Miles Teller went upside down Thursday night when his truck hit another car and flipped over ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the actor was driving in the San Fernando Valley late Thursday night when an Uber driver made a left turn in front of Teller, who was driving with his girlfriend. Miles' Bronco flipped over. He was not injured but enraged and got out of the truck screaming, "You f***** up my truck." We're told he was so angry people had to restrain him from attacking the Uber driver.

Our law enforcement sources say the accident was not Miles' fault. It's clear from the photo the Uber driver made a left when it was unsafe.

An ambulance came and took 2 passengers in the Uber to the hospital after they complained of minor injuries. An eyewitness says Miles appeared concerned about the 2 injured people.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

We're told Teller's put about $200k in the restoring his SUV over the years ... ouch.

It's interesting ... Miles' 2 biggest movie roles -- "Whiplash" and "Bleed for This" feature his characters getting in a bad car accident. And, when he was 20, he got in a near-fatal car crash.