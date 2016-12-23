Ray Rice Treats 50 Kids to Toy Spree ... With Full Limousine Service! (VIDEO + PHOTO)

Ray Rice Treats 50 Kids to Toy Spree ... With Full Limo Service!

Ray Rice loaded 50 kids into limousines and treated them all to the fanciest toy shopping spree of their lives ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

It all went down in Baltimore -- where the ex-NFL running back hooked up with some families in need and used his own money to play Santa.

The limos took the kids to a local Toys "R" Us ... where each of the tykes got to pick out two toys for themselves. Pretty cool, right?

If that wasn't enough ... Rice also raised more than $10k this holiday season to help send minority kids to college.

Rice is still training to get back into the NFL -- but even if that doesn't happen, it's clear he's still dedicated to the community.