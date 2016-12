Baby Bash Texas Cops Got All Crazy Over Dabs and Weed

Baby Bash copped to a bonehead move that got him and Paul Wall arrested on drug felony charges Friday ... but says Lonestar cops need to chill a bit.

BB tells us it was just a marijuana party, but then dropped some highly relevant info ... dabs were on the menu at the party. Dabs are a concentrated dose of cannabis made by extracting THC, and that takes you into felony territory.

Bash also fesses up ... he can't assume he'll get the same reception in Texas as in California.