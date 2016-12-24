Jennifer Lopez and Drake We Do Tongue Good

Exclusive Details

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are sharing tongue these days ...

Jennifer rocked new custom Timberland boots during late Christmas shopping in Bev Hills ... with her famous moniker taking up prime real estate.

A spokesperson for Timberland tells TMZ the company gave her the monogrammed boots back in September.

It's interesting she's decided to wear them 3 months later ... and only days after we reported J Lo and Drake -- a noted Timberland fanatic -- have been spending quality time together.

#SignsSignsEverywhereASign