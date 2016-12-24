Joey Boots Fellow 'Wack Packer' Discovers Dead Body

Joey Boots' body was found by another Howard Stern 'Wack Packer' during a live podcast ... and the audio is heartbreaking.

TMZ broke the story ... High Pitch Erik was sent to Joey's apartment after he no-showed for his podcast. When Joey didn't answer the door, Erik got the building manager to check on Boots, and found him dead in a chair.

You can hear Erik's voice quivering when he asks for the show to go off the air just after the discovery.

Official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.