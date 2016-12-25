John Calipari 'One & Done' Haters Are Hypocrites ... Here's Why.

EXCLUSIVE

John Calipari says people hating on players leaving college after one year wouldn't be hating if it were THEIR KID ... saying sometimes a short college stay is best for the the athlete.

Calipari is the head man in Kentucky -- a college bball powerhouse that routinely recruits the best players in the nation ... players who routinely leave after one season.

NBA stars like Anthony Davis, John Wall, Karl Anthony-Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins were one & dones for Coach Cal ... but when we got him out in NYC he says that's okay with him.

"If it's your son, you want him out in a year to go to the NBA. If it's someone else's son, you want him in for 4 years."

So, how does J.C. feel about the issues?

"Look, I'm for the kids. Whatever's best for them, I'm all in."