TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Kentucky Coach John Calipari Has A Message For Anybody Criticizing Players Leaving School After One Year

John Calipari 'One & Done' Haters Are Hypocrites ... Here's Why.

12/25/2016 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

John Calipari says people hating on players leaving college after one year wouldn't be hating if it were THEIR KID ... saying sometimes a short college stay is best for the the athlete.

Calipari is the head man in Kentucky -- a college bball powerhouse that routinely recruits the best players in the nation ... players who routinely leave after one season.

NBA stars like Anthony Davis, John Wall, Karl Anthony-Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins were one & dones for Coach Cal ... but when we got him out in NYC he says that's okay with him. 

"If it's your son, you want him out in a year to go to the NBA. If it's someone else's son, you want him in for 4 years."

So, how does J.C. feel about the issues?

"Look, I'm for the kids. Whatever's best for them, I'm all in." 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD