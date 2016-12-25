Mariah Carey Not Just a Pretty Face, But The Brains Behind Her Makeup, Too!

EXCLUSIVE

It's Mariah Carey's world these days -- and MAC is just living in it.

Our cosmetics sources say Mariah's new makeup line is all her doing ... right down to the product names and how they're marketed at MAC stores.

We're told she came up with what each shade of lipstick or mascara would be called, and settled with names like Dahhlinggg, MCizzle and So Dramatique.

She even created an instruction manual of sorts for everyone peddling her products at MAC stores.

For the record, we're told MAC was happy to oblige on every front ... because, well, Mariah gets what Mariah wants.



