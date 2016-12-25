Yasiel Puig Gettin' Geriatric Wit It ... Octogenarian Dance Party In Florida

Exclusive Details

Here's Yasiel Puig proving that the turn up NEVER expires ... video of the Dodgers star cutting a rug with some sassy senior citizens in South Florida.

Puig popped into the Clinica Las Mercedes in Miami ... on what was apparently Move Your Body Day, and jumped into a pretty mean conga line with some of the folks there.

You gotta check out the vid ... some of the ladies seem to really be digging what Puig was puttin' down ... and did a serious shimmy on the slugger when they got the chance.

Age ain't nothin' but a number.