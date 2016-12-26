'Bridalplasty' Contestant Confessed Murderer Has History of Abusing Horse

The man charged with the murder of Lisa Marie Naegle has a history of abuse ... allegedly leaving a family horse near death..

Jackie Jerome Rogers was arrested in L.A. in 2009 along with his mom, charged with felony animal abuse. A neighbor at the time tells us the white horse was tied up in a barn in the Rogers' backyard and appeared extremely malnourished ... to the point it seemed the animal might die.

The neighbor says Animal Control came and took the horse away.

Jackie Jerome Rogers copped a plea ... the felony was dropped and he pled no contest to misdemeanor animal cruelty. Rogers got 3 years probation and did 20 hours of community service.

And in a dark twist ... Rogers confessed he buried Naegle's naked body in the same backyard the horse was abused.

He's currently being held on a $2 million bond for Naegle's murder.