Jane Fonda on George Michael 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Jane Fonda says the passing of George Michael is very sad -- but she couldn't have been more blunt on the topic of death, "Nothing lasts forever."

Fonda joined a bunch of huge stars who paid tribute to the music legend at the Lakers game Sunday night ... stars like Flea, Melissa McCarthy and ex-NBA star (and Klay Thompson's dad) Mychal Thompson.

R.I.P.