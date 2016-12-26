Urijah Faber I'm 100% Done With Fighting ... My Heart's Not In It Anymore

Urijah Faber says he's just not into fighting anymore ... and his decision to call it quits in the MMA is 100% final ... meaning he ain't coming back ... EVER.

Faber announced his plans to retire in October ... saying last Saturday's UFC on Fox 22 fight would be his last.

He then waffled a little bit to TMZ Sports ... saying he wasn't sure someone wouldn't "piss him off" and bring him back to the Octagon.

But when we talked to him earlier this week -- AFTER the fight -- he made it clear, he can't go through the whole thing again ... and wants to concentrate on other things in his life.

