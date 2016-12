'Chewbacca' My Favorite Carrie Fisher Memory Is ...

Carrie Fisher was a kid at heart, especially when she got a hold of a squirt gun ... so says Chewbacca, who was there when it happened during the filming of 'Star Wars.'

Peter Mayhew joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday to share his favorite memory with Princess Leia ... going rogue on the cast with a squirt gun and soaking everyone ... including Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

As we reported ... Carrie died Tuesday, days after suffering an in-flight heart attack.