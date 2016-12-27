T.I. Tiny Files for Divorce

T.I.'s wife, Tiny, wants out -- she filed for divorce.

Tiny filed legal docs earlier this month in Georgia's Henry County. They got married back in 2010 and have 3 kids together -- 2 sons and 1 daughter.

We're told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper's nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.

At the time, Tiny chalked to pressure into taking the photo next to the guy T.I.'s had beef with in the past. You'll recall the rapper and Floyd were involved in a crazy brawl on the Vegas strip back in 2014.

The divorce was first posted on TheDirty.com.