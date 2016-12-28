Katt Williams Booked for the Next 36 Months ... On Probation

Stop us if this sounds familiar ... Katt Williams was sentenced to 36 months probation.

The comedian pled no contest to assault and battery charges for allegedly punching a woman in a Studio City restaurant back in July. Katt also paid a $390 fine to avoid a 3-day jail stint.

We broke the story ... Katt allegedly attacked a woman after he felt she disrespected him. Cops noticed visible injuries on the woman, so they cuffed him and hauled him in.

Katt's also on 5 years probation in a separate Georgia case involving guns and drugs ... in which he also pled no contest earlier this month.

