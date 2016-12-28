EXCLUSIVE
Stop us if this sounds familiar ... Katt Williams was sentenced to 36 months probation.
The comedian pled no contest to assault and battery charges for allegedly punching a woman in a Studio City restaurant back in July. Katt also paid a $390 fine to avoid a 3-day jail stint.
We broke the story ... Katt allegedly attacked a woman after he felt she disrespected him. Cops noticed visible injuries on the woman, so they cuffed him and hauled him in.
Katt's also on 5 years probation in a separate Georgia case involving guns and drugs ... in which he also pled no contest earlier this month.
