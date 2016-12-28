Kris Jenner Sends Chef-Made Meals to Skid Row

Exclusive Details

Kris Jenner brought a little Calabasas flavor to Skid Row with her own kind of meals-on-wheels.

Kris surprised the good folks at Red Eye -- a community outreach program that benefits the inner-city youth -- by calling the organization's director, Justin Mayo, to tell him she wanted to donate 100 gourmet chef-prepped meals for the homeless on Christmas day.

We're told the menu had it all -- white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs, and mashed potatoes. For dessert -- pies and cookies.

Kris wasn't there but the hearty meals went a long way in an L.A. section that, save for the holidays, goes largely ignored.