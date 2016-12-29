TMZ

Ex-NFL Safety Keion Carpenter Dies After Collapsing on Family Vacation

Ex-NFL Safety Keion Carpenter Dies After Coma Collapsed During Workout

12/29/2016 6:42 AM PST
Breaking News

1229-keion-carpenter-getty-01Ex-NFL player Keion Carpenter -- who played for the Bills and Falcons -- died Thursday morning after collapsing during a workout earlier this week ... a family spokesperson confirmed. 

39-year-old Carpenter -- a standout player at Virginia Tech in the late '90s -- was working out on a family vacation when he collapsed and fell into a coma. 

The family issued a statement moments ago confirming his death. 

"It is with regret that we as a family announce that at 6:47 am Keion Eric Carpenter was pronounced dead , at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami, Florida."

"Keion collapsed while on a family vacation and remained in a coma for 24 hours. Keion('s) remains will be flown back to Baltimore for burial."

Carpenter's college coach Frank Beamer released a statement, saying "Keion was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s. He was a tenacious punt blocker and a relentless player on defense.

"More importantly, he had a heart of gold. His work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need truly embodied the Virginia Tech Spirit."

R.I.P. 

