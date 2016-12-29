Rashaan Salaam's Cause of Death Ruled 'Suicide'

Rashaan Salaam Cause of Death Ruled 'Suicide'

Rashaan Salaam died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head ... and his official cause of death is now listed as "suicide" ... this according to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was found dead at a park near the University of Colorado on Dec. 5 ... and though all signs pointed to suicide, officials would not release the cause of death until their investigation was complete.

Cops had previously said a gun was found near Salaam's body.

Officials are hoping to prevent tragedies like this moving forward and encourage anyone who may have suicidal thoughts to call the Colorado Crisis Service (1-844-493-TALK) for support.

Salaam was 42.