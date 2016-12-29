Run-DMC Sues Walmart and Amazon for $50M!!

Run-DMC's accusing Walmart and Amazon of slapping the group's famous logo on the products the superstores are hawking.

The Run-DMC brand has filed a lawsuit that says the mega retailers are advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products with the logo, making people believe the group is behind the merch.

According to the lawsuit, the products include glasses, hats, t-shirts, patches, wallets and numerous other items. Run-DMC claims the giant retailers have been in bed for years with several other companies -- which it's also suing -- for straight-up stealing the logo.

Run-DMC says its logo is incredibly valuable, pointing to a $1.6 million agreement with Adidas. And that's why Run-DMC's asking for $50 million in damages.

We've reached out to Walmart and Amazon, so far no word back.