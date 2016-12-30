Kanye West Gym Time Gets The Mind Right

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West is making serious gains in the gym -- and not just for his body.

Sources close to the rapper tell us 'Ye's been hitting the gym 5 to 6 times a week recently ... and it's become a critical component in his mental recovery, for several reasons.

Intense workouts help everyone get clarity ... something Kanye was lacking for months. It also helps people sleep better, which was another big factor in his mental breakdown.

Kanye's workouts are with celeb trainer Don Brooks -- who's also worked with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe -- and they include resistance training with bands, jump rope and some one-on-one bball.

Each session can last up to 2 hours ... switching between 'Ye's home gym and local spots.

We're told Kanye's been "very present" with Kim and the kids and a big part of that is working out his frustrations in the weight room.

As for Harley Pasternak -- the trainer who was with Kanye when he was rushed to the hospital -- we're told he's still in the picture. When you're super rich you have multiple trainers.