Sia Says Sia To Hubby Files For Divorce

Sia has filed for divorce from hubby Erik Lang ... and so will end a very short marriage.

The singer filed docs in L.A. citing irreconcilable differences.

The two announced they were headed for splitsville earlier this month, telling us, "after much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends."

The two announced their engagement back in June of 2014 and were married two months later.

They have no kids.