Tyron Woodley I'm Betting Against Ronda

EXCLUSIVE

UFC Welterweight Champ Tyron Woodley has no doubt ... Amanda Nunes is going to kick Ronda Rousey's ass Friday night in Vegas.

We got Tyron at LAX Thursday and he's already bet big on the fight. He's very detailed about why he's confident Amanda will come out on top.

He also thinks Ronda's imposed media blackout is all garbage.