Ronda Rousey Taking Time To 'Think About The Future' After UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey Unsure If She'll Ever Fight Again After UFC 207 Loss

Breaking News

Ronda Rousey blew her chance at redemption during UFC 207, and now it seems clear ... she may never fight again.

Ronda issued a statement to ESPN, saying in part "I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future" ... This after getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes just 48 seconds into the fight.

She goes on to say her entire focus this year has been pulling off a victory next time she got in the ring. She's clearly very shaken ... adding, "sometimes even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work out how you planned."

Ronda beelined it out of the arena Friday night without talking to anyone, except a few fans.

As we reported, even her mom would like to see her hang up her gloves for good.