George Michael Boyfriend Says Singer Wanted to Kill Himself

George Michael wanted to die and tried to kill himself numerous times ... so claims the boyfriend who found him dead.

Fadi Fawaz started bizarrely tweeting on New Year's Eve, saying "he tired numbers of time to kill himself many times ... and finally he managed."

He went on, "the only thing George wanted is to DIE."

It's unclear what prompted Fawaz, but it seems he was in a beef with another friend of Michael's who questioned whether Fawaz was really in a relationship with the singer. Fawaz tweeted, "not sure who that nasty close friend of George but i was in relationship with george michael till i found him dead in bed."

Fawaz has since deleted his Twitter.