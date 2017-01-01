Hollywood Sign Vandalized Now Reads 'Hollyweed'

Breaking News

The Hollywood sign just paid homage to a new California law making recreational marijuana legal.

Someone vandalized the sign either on New Year's Eve or super early New Year's day and it now touts legal pot.

Cops say they're gonna get their guy because there's surveillance video. It looks like one man acting along changed the most iconic image in Hollywood. We're told he used a tarp to change the shape of the O's.

Fun Fact: Someone pulled the same stunt on January 1, 1976. It took 41 years for dreams to be realized.