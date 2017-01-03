TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Demi Lovato & Luke Rockhold Break Up ... Singer Out with New Fighter

Demi Lovato & Luke Rockhold Break Up Singer Out with New Fighter

1/3/2017 10:42 AM PST
Exclusive Details

0103-demi-lovato-luke-rockhold-tmz-03Noooooooooooooooo!!

It's over for Demi Lovato and UFC stud Luke Rockhold ... the two have called it quits, multiple sources connected to the former couple tell TMZ Sports.

We broke the story ... the two began dating back in the summer after meeting at an MMA gym in L.A. and went public with their relationship in November. 

But things didn't work out ... and the two split.

The good news for Demi ... seems she's already rebounding with a new MMA fighter -- Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos ... a Brazilian welterweight who currently fights with Bellator.

0103-demi-lovato-guilherme-vasconcelos-INSTAGRAM-swipe-02In fact, the two spent New Year's Eve together ... and then hit a movie on New Year's Day. 

New year, new relationship? 

0103-demi-lovato-guilherme-vasconcelos-swipe-AKMGSI-02

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
EliteDaily