Tee Martin: Sam Darnold Is Better Than I Was ... As a Freshman! (VIDEO)

Tee Martin Sam Darnold Was Better Than I Was ... As a Freshman!

USC quarterback Sam Darnold could be the next Aaron Rodgers ... so says his offensive coordinator, Tee Martin.

Yep, that Tee Martin.

The ex-Tennessee Vols QB called the plays at SC this year -- and did one helluva job. And he kept up the good work Monday night at the Rose Bowl where SC hung 52 on Penn State.

We spoke with Martin -- who was celebrating at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles (legendary) -- and hit him with some questions, including:

-- Who's the better college QB ... you or Sam Darnold?

-- Did USC and Penn State deserve to be in the college football playoffs?

-- Are you gunning for a head coaching job?

-- Thoughts on his mentor, Steve Sarkisian, taking over as offensive coordinator at Alabama?

By the way, Tee was SOLID at Tennessee ... leading the Vols to a national championship in 1998.

Before that, when he was a freshman he backed up some other dude named Peyton Manning.