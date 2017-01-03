Tee Martin: Sam Darnold Is Better Than I Was ... As a Freshman! (VIDEO)

USC quarterback Sam Darnold could be the next Aaron Rodgers ... so says his offensive coordinator, Tee Martin.
Yep, that Tee Martin.
The ex-Tennessee Vols QB called the plays at SC this year -- and did one helluva job. And he kept up the good work Monday night at the Rose Bowl where SC hung 52 on Penn State.
We spoke with Martin -- who was celebrating at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles (legendary) -- and hit him with some questions, including:
-- Who's the better college QB ... you or Sam Darnold?
-- Did USC and Penn State deserve to be in the college football playoffs?
-- Are you gunning for a head coaching job?
-- Thoughts on his mentor, Steve Sarkisian, taking over as offensive coordinator at Alabama?
By the way, Tee was SOLID at Tennessee ... leading the Vols to a national championship in 1998.
Before that, when he was a freshman he backed up some other dude named Peyton Manning.