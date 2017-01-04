'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Gastric Bypass Didn't Sideline Me It's a Bum Knee

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz needed a wheelchair for a bum knee ... NOT because she underwent gastric bypass surgery.

Chrissy was in a wheelchair Tuesday at LAX ... because she hurt her knee in Florida during Xmas. She has some lingering pain but should be at full strength in a few days.

The wheelchair suggested she might've actually gone through with the surgery ... after her character, Kate Pearson, vowed in the last episode to have gastric bypass. Her people tell us she absolutely did not have gastric bypass.

Chrissy's people tell us the bum knee shouldn't impact shooting the show, or this weekend's Golden Globes, where she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress.