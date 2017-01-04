Kendall Jenner Big Night Out in Hollywood ... With Chandler Parsons

EXCLUSIVE

For the SECOND time this week, Kendall Jenner kicked it with alleged ex-flame NBA star Chandler Parsons ... this time, the two partied all over Hollywood -- begging the question ... back on?

The night started at Staples Center -- where Kendall was spotted in the crowd as Chandler and his Grizzlies took on the Lakers (they lost).

Later that night, they were both spotted at Craig's. Chandler played it cool when asked about Kendall.

The next meet-up was at Delilah. Kendall and her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, got there first. Chandler went separately.

After that, it was on to 1 OAK -- where multiple sources say they continued to hang.

And all of this just days after they were spotted at a Bentley dealership in L.A. at the same time on Monday.

Coincidence? Probably not ...