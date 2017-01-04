TMZ

Kendall Jenner's Big Night Out in Hollywood With NBA's Chandler Parsons

Kendall Jenner Big Night Out in Hollywood ... With Chandler Parsons

1/4/2017 7:38 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

For the SECOND time this week, Kendall Jenner kicked it with alleged ex-flame NBA star Chandler Parsons ... this time, the two partied all over Hollywood -- begging the question ... back on?

The night started at Staples Center -- where Kendall was spotted in the crowd as Chandler and his Grizzlies took on the Lakers (they lost). 

0104-kendall-jenner-at-game-gettyLater that night, they were both spotted at Craig's. Chandler played it cool when asked about Kendall. 

The next meet-up was at Delilah. Kendall and her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, got there first. Chandler went separately. 

After that, it was on to 1 OAK -- where multiple sources say they continued to hang. 

And all of this just days after they were spotted at a Bentley dealership in L.A. at the same time on Monday. 

Coincidence? Probably not ... 

