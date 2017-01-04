Jason of Beverly Hills New Ring Brands Celeb Husbands ... As 'Married'

One of Gabrielle Union's favorite jewelers just rolled out a wedding band every woman's gonna want ... for her husband.

Jason of Beverly Hills -- celeb jeweler to Gabby, Evelyn Lozada, Tyga and many more -- has created a thick wedding band for dudes which has the word "Married" embossed on the inside. The idea ... "Married" will be imprinted on the guy's finger even if he takes off the ring.

Brilliant ... for a few minutes anyway. That imprint won't last forever.

To be fair, he should make one for chicks too. Just sayin' ...