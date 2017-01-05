David Spade Range Rover Crushed in Sunset Wreck

EXCLUSIVE

David Spade's lucky to be alive, and his luxury SUV is destroyed after he got smashed by another vehicle on Sunset Blvd ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Spade tell us he was heading to dinner Wednesday around 6:40 PM when he took a left turn at the very busy intersection in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel -- it's one of the most dangerous in town.

We're told an oncoming car sped up to beat the yellow light, and collided with Spade's Range Rover. His airbags deployed, his ride spun into another car and 1 of his rear tires went flying about 100 feet. Law enforcement sources tell us there were minor injuries, but nobody was transported to the hospital. No determination yet on fault.

Spade's going to the doctor to get checked out for minor bumps and bruises. His Range looks to be totaled.

We're told neither drugs nor alcohol were involved ... just an "old fashioned crash."