Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher Huge Shipment of Flowers Arrives For Private Service at Family Compound

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are being privately honored by family and friends Thursday ... and the service will be flooded in white petals.

A massive shipment of white roses and tiger lilies were delivered earlier Thursday to Debbie's home in Bev Hills, where Carrie also lived right next door on the same compound.

We're told they're being brought in for a private memorial for the famous mother and daughter duo ... who died just a day apart from each other last month.

Unclear exactly how many flowers were ordered, but you know it's a lot when they're bringing 'em in by the truckload. Hollywood royalty deserves no less ... RIP.