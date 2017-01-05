Meek Mill Nicki Needs to Dress Better If She's Leaving Me

Meek Mill responded to Nicki Minaj's breakup announcement with a parting shot at her fashion sense. Burn.

The since-deleted post featured a white shoe and a caption that read: "If you walk out don't wear these they wack...."

The sneaker wedge is the same one Nicki wore in the video for Ciara's 2013 breakup anthem, "I'm Out." Gotta say, Meek firing off style jabs doesn't come off as the greatest comeback ... but we suspect there will be more coming.

Nicki beat him to the punch by announcing the couple's demise early Thursday morning. They'd been together for almost 2 years.