Miles Teller Car Crash 911 ... Anyone Ejected from Vehicles?

EXCLUSIVE

Moments after Miles Teller's truck was flipped in a crash, a woman on the scene -- possibly his girlfriend -- called 911 and described the horrific scene.

The operator is, understandably, concerned about victims being ejected from the vehicles involved in the wreck.

TMZ broke the story ... Miles' Bronco flipped on its side on the evening of Dec. 22 ... after an Uber driver cut him off on a wet road in the San Fernando Valley

The only silver lining -- the operator points out they wrecked right near a fire station.

As we reported -- 2 passengers in the Uber were hospitalized with minor injuries. The accident was NOT Miles' fault.