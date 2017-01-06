Ciara Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Future

EXCLUSIVE

Ciara has dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against baby daddy Future ... TMZ has learned.

The singer just filed legal docs in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA, ending her case which was triggered by a radio interview Future did followed up by tweets in which he accused her of being a control freak and a bad mom.

According to the docs, the case has been dismissed "with prejudice" ... meaning she can't refile it.

Our sources say Future didn't pay her a penny in return for the dismissal. But based on all the evidence, it seems almost certain they have also reached agreement on custody of 2-year-old baby Future.

It's pretty clear Ciara has moved on, with new hubby Russell Wilson and a baby on the way, so the dismissal isn't surprising.