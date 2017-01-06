Airport Shooting Witness Shooter Was White Man ... Used a Handgun

A witness at the Ft. Lauderdale airport tells TMZ the shooter appeared to be a white man who used a handgun. 

We spoke with Chenet Nerette who says he was in baggage claim at Terminal 2 when the shots rang out. 

He says he ran for his life -- but says he got a look at the shooter who appeared to be a white man. 

Chenet says the man took a knee right before he opened fire -- seemingly to brace himself before the massacre. 

As for the gun, Chenet says it was NOT a big gun -- he believes the shooter used a handgun. 

After the shooting ... Chenet pulled out his camera and shot footage of the aftermath. (See Below)