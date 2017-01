Prince William Back to Pilot Duty

Prince William's back in uniform and saving lives! Just another day for the future King of England.

The Duke of Cambridge was back at work after a holiday break as an air ambulance pilot ... landing the chopper at a hospital in Cambridge. William -- who previously flew for the RAF -- ain't just a flyboy. He also helped medics transfer the patient to an ambulance.

Way to put your back into it, Your Highness.